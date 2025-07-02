Trial date set for Hartlepool men accused of attempted murder in Middlesbrough 'shooting'
Dwayne Bates and Kieron Robinson pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court to a joint allegation of attempting to murder a woman on May 7 this year.
They also both denied possessing a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life on the same date.
Bates, 34, and Robinson, 35, were charged following an incident in Middlesbrough where a firearm was reportedly discharged.
A trial has been fixed for November 3 and is expected to last up to five days.
More news: Homes evacuated after cannabis farm blaze
Bates also denies other matters from last October of driving a Range Rover dangerously in Easington Road, Hartlepool, and making a false report to police that it had been stolen.
The Recorder of Middlesbrough ordered both defendants to make statements setting out their defence and to attend the trial.
He remanded Bates, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool and Robinson, of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, in custody.