Trial date set for Hartlepool men accused of attempted murder in Middlesbrough 'shooting'

By Mark Payne
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
Two men from Hartlepool will go on trial for attempted murder later this year.

Dwayne Bates and Kieron Robinson pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court to a joint allegation of attempting to murder a woman on May 7 this year.

They also both denied possessing a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life on the same date.

Bates, 34, and Robinson, 35, were charged following an incident in Middlesbrough where a firearm was reportedly discharged.

The trial is due to take place at Teesside Crown Court in November.

A trial has been fixed for November 3 and is expected to last up to five days.

Bates also denies other matters from last October of driving a Range Rover dangerously in Easington Road, Hartlepool, and making a false report to police that it had been stolen.

The Recorder of Middlesbrough ordered both defendants to make statements setting out their defence and to attend the trial.

He remanded Bates, of Annandale Crescent, Hartlepool and Robinson, of Wensleydale Street, Hartlepool, in custody.

