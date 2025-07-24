A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a vehicle stop in Hartlepool on Wednesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police say a Mercedes C class was stopped on King Oswy Drive around 10.45pm on July 23 by officers from its Matrix team.

The force stated a search of the car revealed suspected class A drugs and cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with drugs offences.

The vehicle stop was made by Cleveland Police's Matrix team.

A subsequent search of a property in West View, Hartlepool is reported to have located cropped cannabis in the loft, a large amount of suspected class A drugs and around £10,000 in cash.

A large zombie knife and a hatchet were also located and seized.

Police said: “The woman arrested remains in police custody at this time on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, drug driving, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the production of cannabis.”