Woman arrested as Cleveland Police Matrix team recover drugs, weapons and cash after Hartlepool vehicle stop

By Mark Payne
Published 24th Jul 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 11:21 BST
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a vehicle stop in Hartlepool on Wednesday night.

Cleveland Police say a Mercedes C class was stopped on King Oswy Drive around 10.45pm on July 23 by officers from its Matrix team.

The force stated a search of the car revealed suspected class A drugs and cannabis.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with drugs offences.

The vehicle stop was made by Cleveland Police's Matrix team.

A subsequent search of a property in West View, Hartlepool is reported to have located cropped cannabis in the loft, a large amount of suspected class A drugs and around £10,000 in cash.

A large zombie knife and a hatchet were also located and seized.

Police said: “The woman arrested remains in police custody at this time on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, drug driving, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the production of cannabis.”

