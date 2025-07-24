Woman arrested as Cleveland Police Matrix team recover drugs, weapons and cash after Hartlepool vehicle stop
Cleveland Police say a Mercedes C class was stopped on King Oswy Drive around 10.45pm on July 23 by officers from its Matrix team.
The force stated a search of the car revealed suspected class A drugs and cannabis.
The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with drugs offences.
A subsequent search of a property in West View, Hartlepool is reported to have located cropped cannabis in the loft, a large amount of suspected class A drugs and around £10,000 in cash.
A large zombie knife and a hatchet were also located and seized.
Police said: “The woman arrested remains in police custody at this time on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, drug driving, possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, possession of criminal property and being concerned in the production of cannabis.”