A drug runner was brutally murdered by a man fresh out of prison who later killed himself, a court was told.

Teesside Crown Court heard that Kieran Wood, 24, was stabbed to death by Paul Foster at an address in Spurn Walk, in Hartlepool, after delivering £300 of cocaine.

Details of the killing were given as two women, who were in the address at the time but who failed to give police vital information about the attack, appeared in court.

A judge heard that Foster had just been released from jail three days earlier when he visited the bungalow on May 22, 2023, as part of the deal.

Dr Chris Wood, prosecuting, said it is believed the plan was to rob Mr Wood, who was from Horden, when he delivered the drugs.

He was instructed to do the deal by his boss who was waiting nearby.

Dr Wood said: "Kieran Wood entered the address but unfortunately would not leave alive.”

He was stabbed nine times and died at the scene.

The horrific attack was witnessed by Janette Dowson, 57, whose brother lived at the address, and Lisa Lithgo, 38.

Foster was captured on local CCTV leaving the address when he hugged and kissed Lithgo.

He also made off with Dowson’s phone.

But the women “concocted a story” that they were in a bedroom at the time and when police came they said they didn’t know Foster or the victim’s name and didn’t witness the attack.

Even when Foster’s name was mentioned, Dowson said she hadn’t seen him for a year.

Foster was found dead just after 2am having taken his own life.

Dr Wood added: "The delay caused in identifying him as the murderer, or a suspect, caused a delay in the police locating him.

"It could have afforded the police the necessary time to locate him before he took his own life and allowed him to face justice for the murder of Kieran Wood.”

Dowson, of Grange Road, and Lithgo, of Holt Street, Hartlepool, both admitted perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing.

Tuesday’s sentencing was adjourned when barristers indicated the pair had acted partly out of fear.

A further one-day hearing to determine their level of guilt will take place on a date to be fixed.

Both women were granted bail.