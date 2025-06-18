A drug dealer who shot a man in the street in a dispute over a stolen bike has been locked up for more than five years.

Luis Fonseca, 21, fired two shots from a handgun in Garside Drive, Hartlepool, on January 2 this year, including one into the abdomen of a man in his 30s, causing life-threatening injuries.

Teesside Crown Court heard the victim became “extremely angry” when his bike was stolen over Christmas and suspicion fell on Fonseca and Derem Turner, 20.

Nick Dry, prosecuting, said: "When it was not returned, matters escalated quickly, largely on social media as the trail led to the door of the two defendants.”

Luis Fonseca (left) and Derem Turner were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for their part in a shooting at West View, Hartlepool, on January 2, 2025. Photo: Cleveland Police

He added: "The war of words continued and escalated to the point that the victim was suggesting that he would attend in person Turner’s address should the bike not be returned, retrieving it by force should that prove necessary.”

On January 2, while “at the end of his tether”, the bike owner got in a car with other men, some of whom were armed, and went first to Fonseca’s house in Cameron Road.

Fonseca pretended he was not in before fleeing in a taxi to Garside Drive, where Turner lived, but was pursued by the men in the other car.

A “fast moving incident” then developed in the street with the bike’s owner, who was armed with a pick axe handle and shouting further threats, the court heard.

Police at the scene of the shooting on Garside Drive near Purves Place on January 2.

Fonseca took out a handgun and fired towards the man but missed.

Believing it to be a blank, the victim continued to advance on Fonseca.

Mr Dry added: “Within seconds thereafter, Fonseca fired a second shot at the victim which made its mark, entering his abdomen and passing through his liver as it left his body, causing serious injury.”

The victim was quickly gathered up by his friends and spent two weeks recovering in Middlesbrough’s James Cook Hospital.

Police on the scene.

Fonseca and Turner ditched their phones and fled Hartlepool laying low in Salford and a motel at Scotch Corner, respectively, before they were arrested.

When police searched Fonseca’s address they found various weapons and six 9mm rounds of ammunition, which contained Turner’s DNA.

They also discovered “significant quantities” of cocaine and crack cocaine with a street value of around £1,500.

Fonseca and Turner pleaded guilty last week to possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate.

Fonseca also admitted possessing a firearm when prohibited, relating to the shots he fired, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and violent disorder.

John Elvidge, mitigating, for Fonseca, said he had nothing to do with the stolen bike and was afraid he was going to be attacked due to the threats by the bike owner.

James Bourne-Arton, for Turner, pointed to his client’s age and lack of any similar previous convictions.

Fonseca was sentenced to five years and 10 months in a young offenders’ institution and Turner got 23 months and two weeks.

Regarding the rounds of ammunition, Judge Jonathan Carroll told Fonseca: “In your hands they can only have been intended for criminal purposes.

"These are deadly items for which there is legitimate stringent control mechanisms in place.

"Those caught evading those mechanisms must expect significant and immediate custodial sentences.”