Craft, real ales and ciders on offer at Hartlepool Beer Festival

Pumps are ready to be pulled as an annual beer festival approaches.

Organisers of the 2018 Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival say it looks set to be another fantastic fundraising weekend October 13 and 14.

Held each year at the Hartlepool Borough Hall, this year’s crowd will be entertained by Bon Jovi and Queen tribute bands, who will be supported by Fizzy Fish.

Attendees will be able to sample more than 50 craft and real ales along with a range of ciders and other beverages.

Each year, the festival generates thousands of pounds for local good causes and this year’s charities have been announced as Hartlepool RNLI and Hartlepool Carers.

Lifeboats operations manager Chris Hornsey said: “Once again the Hartlepool Round Table members have shown great support for the work of our volunteer lifeboat crew at the Ferry Road lifeboat station.

“Their continued support means that we can be on call to save lives at sea 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“On behalf of all of us at Hartlepool RNLI we hope the weekend event is a great success.”

Christine Fewster, chief executive of Hartlepool Carers, said: “We are delighted to have been selected as one of Hartlepool Round Table charities this year and look forward to working with the team and being part of this year’s events.

“Hartlepool Carers are currently in phase one of refurbishment, and hopefully by Christmas 2018 will commence its second stage phase, subject to funding.

“Funding received will allow us to develop our own training and education suite, therapy room, family room, counselling room and an open welcoming entrance for our community.

“Without the continued support from our community our charities work would not be possible.”

Paul Thompson, 2018 chairman of Hartlepool Round Table, said: “Once again our beer festival looks set to be one of the biggest and best events in the North-East and tickets are already selling fast.

“We have the perfect cocktail of amazing music, great ales, superb venue and an awesome atmosphere and it’s all in aid of two incredible charities.

“We are proud to support Hartlepool Carers and Hartlepool RNLI and take our hats off to the lifechanging and lifesaving work that they volunteer to do in our community.”

“We are immensely excited and look forward to welcoming everyone in October.”

Tickets for each evening cost £12 in advance or £14 on the door which includes a souvenir tankard, beer brochure and a free first drink.

Tickets are available from www.hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk