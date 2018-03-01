Crazy conditions as wild weather batters Seaham seafront

This was the crazy scene at Seaham today as we face another day of extreme weather.

And it's not set to get any better, with a tidal surge warning out for parts of the North East coast later today.

Seaham seafront

The Environmental Agency in the North East has warned of high waves combining with spring tides which will result in wave overtopping and spray along the coast.

Flood alerts were put in place for the Wear Estuary and the Tyne and Wear coast last night.

