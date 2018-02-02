Crazy golf plans spark outrage in Seaton Carew as neighbours prepare to do battle with Hartlepool developers

Residents of Seaton Carew are opposing the location of a proposed crazy golf course which they say will ruin their sea views.

A ten-hole course surrounded by a fence almost 6ft-high is planned to be built on The Cliff.

The land across the road from The Cliff Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillors will decide whether planning permission should be granted at a meeting next Wednesday.

It aims to complement £1.3m of regeneration works being carried out by Hartlepool Borough Council along the sea front.

But residents say it is in the wrong place.

Seaton councillor Leisa Smith said: “Residents aren’t against a crazy golf course as such, they think it’s a great idea and will tie in with the regeneration scheme, it’s just where they plan to put it.

The view out to the North Sea viewed from The Cliff Seaton Carew. Picture by FRANK REID

“Residents would still like to have their sea view which is what they bought their houses for.

“A lot of their contracts state they will have unrestricted sea views.

“A 6ft fence is going to obstruct the view of the beach and skyline.”

Coun Smith said people want to see a course built behind Seaton Clock Tower where there was one previously and for the intended location to be made into a village green.

Local residents attended a meeting to talk about the proposed development and have raised £700 to fight it, including getting a solicitor to act on their behalf.

A model of Hartlepool’s HMS Trincomalee measuring around 30ft long and almost 6ft in height is proposed as part of the course as well as a miniature museum building.

The council invited tenders to submit plans for a crazy golf course on the land last year.

The designs up for consideration have been prepared by Loftman Leisure Ltd, of Hartlepool.

A report to the council’s planning committee states it has the support of the authority’s economic regeneration team.

It states: “The location of the crazy golf course adjacent to the council’s outdoor leisure park will create a hub of attractions that will draw visitors to the area which will in turn support the many businesses and jobs located around The Front.

“The crazy golf course is located on dedicated leisure space at The Front and previous public consultations of the Seaton Masterplan confirmed strong backing of new leisure uses to be located in this area.”

The height of the fence is designed to prevent golf balls leaving the course.