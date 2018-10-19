10 people given community protection warnings after reports of drunken abuse in Hartlepool town centre

Police have given community protection warnings against 10 people suspected of being drunk and abusive and harassing members of the public and businesses in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Community Safety Team issued 10 Community Protection Warnings to people suspected of committing anti-social behaviour in the town.

In recent weeks Hartlepool Community Safety Team has received reports of anti-social behaviour, involving people being drunk and abusive and harassing members of the public and local businesses in the town centre areas, particularly around the ramp by the Central Library on York Road.

If breached, these Community Protection Warnings will lead to the issuing of Community Protection Notices, which if breached would lead to a fine or prosecution by Hartlepool Borough Council and where appropriate an application for a Criminal Behaviour Order.

The warnings were issued to nine women and one man, all from the local area, on Wednesday.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: “Anti-social behaviour in the town will not be tolerated and these warnings are the first step in enforcing the law.

"These people have ignored previous warnings regarding their behaviour and now they may end up in court to answer for their actions.

“Hartlepool Community Safety Team is working tirelessly to combat anti-social behaviour across the whole of the town and Wednesday’s action should serve as a warning to anyone who behaves antisocially, that affecting people’s day to day lives and blighting local communities and businesses is unacceptable.”

Councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher, the leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and chairman of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, added: “We would always encourage members of the public to come forward and report anti-social behaviour in their area.

"These warnings demonstrate that we do listen to the community and we will take action.”

Anyone wishing to report anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101. In an emergency always call 999. Alternatively they can speak to Hartlepool Community Safety Team on 01429 523100 or email community.safety@hartlepool.gov.uk.

Hartlepool Community Safety Team comprises representatives of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team, Hartlepool Borough Council and Cleveland Fire Brigade.