Unless otherwise stated, they were all jailed at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences.
1. Kamil Atar
Atar, 60, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted harassing two men and witness intimidation. Some of the offending took place in Hartlepool. Photo: Third party
2. Kenneth Brown
Brown, 33, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of committing grievous bodily harm with intent in July 2024. Photo: Third party
3. Connor Dodds
Dodds, 24, from Peterlee, has been jailed for seven years at Durham Crown Court after admitting affray, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Luis Fonseca
Fonseca, 21, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, has been locked up for five years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and violent disorder on January 2 Photo: Other 3rd Party