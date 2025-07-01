Just some of the criminals to have received tough jail terms in the first half of 2025.placeholder image
11 of the toughest jail sentences given to Hartlepool and East Durham criminals in the first half of 2025

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 1st Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
Here are just some of the toughest sentences handed to criminals from our area during the first half of 2025.

Unless otherwise stated, they were all jailed at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences.

Atar, 60, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted harassing two men and witness intimidation. Some of the offending took place in Hartlepool.

1. Kamil Atar

Atar, 60, of no fixed address, was jailed for six years and four months after he admitted harassing two men and witness intimidation. Some of the offending took place in Hartlepool. Photo: Third party

Brown, 33, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of committing grievous bodily harm with intent in July 2024.

2. Kenneth Brown

Brown, 33, of Richmond Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years at Teesside Crown Court after he was convicted of committing grievous bodily harm with intent in July 2024. Photo: Third party

Dodds, 24, from Peterlee, has been jailed for seven years at Durham Crown Court after admitting affray, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

3. Connor Dodds

Dodds, 24, from Peterlee, has been jailed for seven years at Durham Crown Court after admitting affray, wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession with intent to supply class A drugs. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Fonseca, 21, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, has been locked up for five years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and violent disorder on January 2

4. Luis Fonseca

Fonseca, 21, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, has been locked up for five years and 10 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting possession of ammunition without a firearms certificate, possessing a firearm when prohibited, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and violent disorder on January 2 Photo: Other 3rd Party

