133 motorists a day caught speeding during police crackdown

More than 1,000 motorists were caught breaking the speed limit during a two-week campaign by police.

The campaign to tackle speeding motorists found 133 drivers speeding a day across Cleveland and County Durham.

Inspector Jon Curtis, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit.

A total of 1,864 drivers were found to be speeding over the course of a seven-day national speed campaign plus another seven days of action taken by Cleveland Police and Durham Constabulary in January.

Of those caught, 538 were travelling over the limit in a 20mph zone, which are usually around residential areas and schools.

The campaign took place as new legislation was introduced across Cleveland and Durham, meaning that the ‘obstructing a police constable’ law will also apply to civilian speed camera operators as part of the Police Reform Act.

Inspector Jon Curtis, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, said: “The results of the campaign are disappointing as we are still seeing a high number of speeding drivers taking risks with their lives and the lives of other innocent road users.

“There are, however, the law-abiding majority of road users who were not found to be speeding and for that I would like to thank them.

“Speeding costs lives on roads up and down the country every day and the results of this campaign show that we have more work to do to educate the motorists who think it is acceptable behaviour.

“Our message is that speeding will not be tolerated and this campaign has demonstrated that our continued action is essential for helping to keep people as safe as we possibly can.”