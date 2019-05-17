14 year old arrested in Hartlepool as assault probe launched - Police warning over social media postings while investigation ongoing

A 14 year old boy has been arrested after by Hartlepool Police after a 15 year old was left with facial injuries after being attacked

Cleveland Police have launched an investigation after a report a 15 year old boy was assaulted in Burn Valley Road in Hartlepool on Thursday.

The boy suffered facial injuries and police say they will not tolerate abusive behaviour.

Officer have also issued a warning about people posting about the incident on social media while they are acrrying out their investigations.

Hartlepool Response Sergeant David Lester said: “We received a report of an assault on Burn Valley Road in Hartlepool yesterday evening.

“It was reported that a 15-year-old male was assaulted resulting in him having facial injuries.

“Officers take reports of this nature extremely seriously and will not tolerate this sort of behaviour.

“This afternoon a 14-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of assault and currently remains in custody.

“Police would ask members of the public to be mindful before posting about this incident on social media whilst enquiries continue.”