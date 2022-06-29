15 of the toughest jail terms given to Hartlepool and East Durham criminals in 2022

Unless otherwise stated, they were all locked up after pleading guilty at Teesside Crown Court to offences.
1. David Brunt
Brunt, 53, of Balcary Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for five-and-a-half years after admitting two charges of sexual assault against a girl under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.
Photo: Cleveland Police
2. Ashley Colville
Colville, 31, formerly of Cotswold Place, Peterlee, was sentenced to 10 years with six years custody and four years on extended licence after he pleaded guilty to two breaches of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and was convicted of arranging or facilitating a child sex offence
Photo: NOP
3. David Ferry
Ferry, 47, of Granville Terrace, Redcar, was jailed for eight years after he was convicted of causing the death by dangerous driving of Hartlepool cyclist Graham Pattison.
Photo: Police
4. Leighton Hackett
Hackett, 38, of Hesleden, admitted conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cannabis at Newcastle Crown Court and was sentenced to nine years and four months behind bars.
Photo: Police