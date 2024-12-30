Just some of the criminals locked up for five years or more in Hartlepool during 2024.Just some of the criminals locked up for five years or more in Hartlepool during 2024.
19 of the toughest jail sentences given to criminals from the Hartlepool area in 2024

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 30th Dec 2024, 10:48 GMT
The courts have had another busy year locking up Hartlepool criminals.

Unless otherwise stated, all these defendants received a custodial sentence of at least five years at Teesside Crown Court after pleading guilty to offences during 2024.

Alid, 45, formerly of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for a minimum of 45 years as part of a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering Terence Carney on October 15.

1. Ahmed Alid

Alid, 45, formerly of Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for a minimum of 45 years as part of a life sentence after he was convicted of murdering Terence Carney on October 15. Photo: Third party

Barclay, 25, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 15 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he admitted assault and was convicted of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

2. Callum Barclay

Barclay, 25, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 15 years at Newcastle Crown Court after he admitted assault and was convicted of rape and two counts of sexual assault. Photo: National World

Donley, 34, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years after he admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, arson, assaulting an emergency worker, unlawful wounding and actual bodily harm.

3. Aaron Donley

Donley, 34, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven years after he admitted controlling and coercive behaviour, arson, assaulting an emergency worker, unlawful wounding and actual bodily harm. Photo: Third party

Forster, 33, of Ibrox Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years after he was convicted of seven offences which included causing actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour and sending malicious communications.

4. Daryl Forster

Forster, 33, of Ibrox Grove, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years after he was convicted of seven offences which included causing actual bodily harm, controlling and coercive behaviour and sending malicious communications. Photo: Third party

