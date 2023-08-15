News you can trust since 1877
A19 reopens after after two-car collision near Hartlepool closes both carriageways

The A19 has reopened after it was closed in both directions for several hours following a crash involving two cars.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 15th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST- 1 min read
The A19 was closed in both directions following a crash near the Sheraton turn-off.
The A19 was closed in both directions following a crash near the Sheraton turn-off.

Emergency services rushed to the Sheraton turn-off for Hartlepool on Monday, August 14, at around 9.20pm after what Cleveland Police described as a “serious collision”.

Three Cleveland Fire Brigade engines and one from Durham attended with the dual carriageway closing in both directions for at least five hours.

The collision is believed to have taken place on the southbound carriageway.

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed at 7.46am on Tuesday that the road had reopened.

We will bring further information about this incident as we get it.