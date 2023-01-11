Flowers left in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, in memory of Adam Thomson (inset).

Steven Corbett, 30, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after handing themselves into police on Monday.

They are charged with the murder of 30-year-old Adam Thomson who died following an incident in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, at 3am on Wednesday, January 4.

Two other suspects, Sarah Hadfield, 34, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, of Wensleydale Street, both Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Monday after they were charged with Mr Thomson’s murder last week.

Police in incident Sydenham Road, Hartlepool following the death of Adam Thomson. Picture by FRANK REID

A potential trial date of July 3 has been set.

Corbett, of Brenda Road, and the youth were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the crown court on Thursday, January 12.

