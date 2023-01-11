Adam Thomson murder inquiry: Man and teenage boy from Hartlepool appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court
A man and a teenage boy have appeared in court after they were charged with the murder of a Hartlepool man.
Steven Corbett, 30, and a 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday after handing themselves into police on Monday.
They are charged with the murder of 30-year-old Adam Thomson who died following an incident in Sydenham Road, Hartlepool, at 3am on Wednesday, January 4.
Two other suspects, Sarah Hadfield, 34, of Brenda Road, and Anthony Hadfield, 39, of Wensleydale Street, both Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Monday after they were charged with Mr Thomson’s murder last week.
A potential trial date of July 3 has been set.
Corbett, of Brenda Road, and the youth were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the crown court on Thursday, January 12.
In addition, five men and three women arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender last week have been released on police bail.