Advice after high number of reports of phone scam across Hartlepool

Hartlepool Trading Standards chiefs are warning residents of a scam after receiving a deluge of calls.

Consumer protection officials say they have received a 'very high number of calls' from concerned residents saying they have been informed by BT that their phone line and/or internet is compromised.

The call consists of a recorded message that asks them to press 1 for more details. But Trading Standards say it is most certainly a scam.

They stated: "It is strange that a lot of the callers to us are not even with BT.

"We can categorically state that this is most definitely a scam and you should under no circumstances press 1 to query what was said during the recorded message."

Anyone who wants more details or advice about this scam can call a member of the Trading Standards team on (01429) 523362.