'Alcohol is no excuse for violence' say police and campaigners highlighting the dangers of one-punch attacks

A campaign has been launched to highlight the danger of drunken one-punch attacks and the impact they have on families.

One Punch North East & Durham Constabulary’s Harm Reduction Unit are calling on people to change the name of Black Eye Friday to #FestiveFriday

Punched Out Cold campaign poster.

Campaigners say alcohol is not an excuse for violent behaviour and being drunk alters perception and attitude.

This can lead to someone using more force than they perceive necessary when in a fight and as a result one punch can be fatal.

The campaign is to help prevent two families from suffering loss – one the death of a family member, the other the loss of a family member who is on the receiving end of a prison sentence.

At this time of year, there are lots of people enjoying themselves, Black Eye Friday is not an excuse to go out and hit someone so by renaming it there will be no excuse.

Inspector Rachel Stockdale, from Durham Constabulary’s Harm Reduction Unit, said: “Sadly, it only takes one punch to ruin two lives. One punch can prove fatal whilst the other loses their freedom.

“Kristian’s story is tragic, we’ve worked hard over the years to share the story across County Durham and Darlington on the dangers and consequences that just one punch can have on a night out not only to those involved but the wider family friends and communities.

"Thankfully incidents of this nature are few but with the Christmas period upon us more people will be out drinking with their friends, family and work colleagues.

"We urge people to enjoy their time socialising were ever they are, but remind people how tragic their actions can be and the catastrophic consequences one punch can cause and ask that people drink responsibly to return home safe."