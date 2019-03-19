An injured person has been taken to hospital by air ambulance following reports of a stabbing

A person had to be airlifted to hospital today following reports of a stabbing in Blackhall.

The ambulance service said emergency crews were called to Ninth Street in the village at around 5.35pm this afternoon.

Great North East Air Ambulance.

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We got the reports of an incident in Ninth Street, Blackhall Colliery, that someone had been stabbed several times."

He said the double crewed ambulance and the rapid response vehicles were called along with the North East Air Ambulance.

The patient was then flown to The James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by helicopter.

A spokesman for Durham Police said they were currently dealing with an incident, but could not release details as yet.