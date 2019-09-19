Angela Wrightson 'snapchat killers' feature in Hartlepool author's new true crime book
Cases of children who kill have been brought together in a thought-provoking new book by a Hartlepool author.
Jason Wilson, 35, asks what makes juveniles commit heinous crimes in Baby Faced Killers: Satan’s Seed which has been published in e-form by Amazon.
Among the cases he looks at is the shocking murder of Hartlepool woman Angela Wrightson who was killed in December 2014 by two teenage girls who were aged just 13 and 14 at the time.
Jason lived in the same street as Ms Wrightson and describes her as a friend.
He said: “For me, this book is in loving memory of a good friend. Angela had her problems but she wasn’t a bad person.
“What was it psychologically that made people want to kill?
“I spoke to a neighbour in Stephen Street and they said they were just evil. Nobody’s born to kill.”
Ms Wrightson’s killers, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, shocked the nation with the brutality of the attack and the fact they took pictures on their phones during the attack and after being picked up by police.
Jason, who grew up in West View and now lives in Middlesbrough, says his book is the first of its kind to be published.
Other infamous cases featured include the murder of Liverpool toddler Jamie Bulger in 1993 by Robert Thompson and Jon Veneables.
In total, it references 149 cases from all over the world.
Jason added: “My book isn’t about crimes that children committed. It is more about what makes them want to kill.
“A lot of people blame technology like video games and television.
“My challenge is through my writing I want to educate people about crime.
“How can we protect our children from becoming the next Robert Thompson or Jon Venables?”
Jason believes the influence of, and behaviour of parents is key to how children act, as well as tackling peer pressure.
“When I was growing up in the eighties the most us kids got up to was stealing a bottle of milk off a doorstep.
“Now crime rates have dramatically risen compared to adults.”
Baby Faced Killers: Satan's Seed is available now priced £9.99.