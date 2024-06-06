Angry Hartlepool dog walker Timothy Din caused hundreds of pounds of damage to car in parking row
and live on Freeview channel 276
Timothy Din, 66, made a scratch down the full length of the Renault Captur after complaining about it blocking a footpath near Springwell School, in Wiltshire Way, in Hartlepool.
He caused an estimated £500 of damage which he has been ordered to pay to the victim in compensation.
Din’s scratching of the vehicle was captured on its CCTV on January 16, Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told.
Prosecutor Anne Mitchell said it stretched the full length from the driver’s door.
Din of Yeovil Walk, Hartlepool, initially claimed he had stumbled against the vehicle while walking his dog, but later admitted the damage was deliberate.
The court heard he was last dealt with by the courts back in 2002.
Colin Sleeman, mitigating, said Din had complained to the school and Hartlepool Borough Council about parking on the footpath although no action had been taken.
Mr Sleeman said: “My client on this occasion did become frustrated and angry. He was with his dog and as he’s walked past he has allowed his arm to trail along the side of the vehicle.”
He added Din was retired and it had been “many years” since he was last before the court.
He admitted criminal damage and was fined £80 and ordered to pay compensation and costs totalling £617.
The chair of the magistrates’ bench, Professor Richard Scothon, said: "These things are expensive. Albeit the vehicle was poorly parked but that’s none of our business.”