Appeal after man ‘attempted to kiss’ and threatened a teenage girl on Hartlepool bus
Police are appealing for information following two suspicious incidents which both happened on the number 6 Stagecoach bus in Hartlepool.
The first incident took place on Monday, February 27, when a male got onto the bus outside of NatWest, in York Road at 4.20pm and touched a young child on the head while the youngster was sat with a parent.
The second incident occurred on Monday, March 13, at 8.40pm.
A male got onto the bus at the same location and sat next to a 16-year-old female.
Cleveland Police said he attempted to kiss her and then made verbal threats towards her.
Officers believe the same male is responsible for both incidents. He has been described as being an elderly male with grey hair and tattoos.
Anyone who may have seen the male or the incidents stated above is asked to contact PC Saint, from Cleveland Police, on 101, quoting 047768.
Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.