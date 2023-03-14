The first incident took place on Monday, February 27, when a male got onto the bus outside of NatWest, in York Road at 4.20pm and touched a young child on the head while the youngster was sat with a parent.

The second incident occurred on Monday, March 13, at 8.40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A male got onto the bus at the same location and sat next to a 16-year-old female.

Police believe the same man is responsible for both incidents.

Cleveland Police said he attempted to kiss her and then made verbal threats towards her.

Officers believe the same male is responsible for both incidents. He has been described as being an elderly male with grey hair and tattoos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who may have seen the male or the incidents stated above is asked to contact PC Saint, from Cleveland Police, on 101, quoting 047768.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.