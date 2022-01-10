Appeal after teen pedestrian seriously injured in Hartlepool fail to stop collision

A 17-year-old male pedestrian remains in hospital with internal injuries more than a week after the incident.

The teenager was with a group of other young people when the incident happened on Stockton Road, close to Vicarage Gardens, in Hartlepool.

The vehicle, believed to be a dark coloured Vauxhall Zafira, had been seen just prior to this on a grassed area on Vicarage Gardens, driving towards the group which was running in the direction of Stockton Road.

Cleveland Police have appealed for information after e teenage pedestrian was seriously injured.

The incident happened on Thursday, December 30, between 11.05pm and 11.15pm.

Cleveland Police have asked anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch via the 101 number, quoting ref 221262.

Information can also be passed anonymously to www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

The appeal comes after a vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole in West View Road, Hartlepool, in a separate incident on Friday, January 7, with the occupants of the car leaving the scene after the collision.

Cleveland Fire Brigade, who attended the incident, said that cables were hanging over the road and the road was closed temporarily “for safety reasons”.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said on Monday: “Police were called to a single vehicle collision near Brus Shops at 6.48pm.

"The caller reported that around 20 minutes earlier a car had collided with a telegraph pole and the occupants had left the scene.

"Officers manged traffic at the scene and BT attended to make safe the damaged pole.”

