Appeal for help after serious assault
Police are appealing for help to trace a man they want to speak to in connection with a serious assault.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 19 August, 2019, 20:11
Steven Brodie, 31, is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown hair.
Detectives say he has connections in the Billingham and Hemlington areas.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 142344.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.