Appeal to find missing teenager who could be in Hartlepool

Police officers are currently trying to find missing teenager Faith Wilks who may be in the Hartlepool area.

The 15-year-old has not returned to an address in Stockton.

Faith is white, around 5’2” tall, with a pale complexion, blue eyes and dark blonde hair which is straight and in a ponytail.

She is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a burgundy padded coat with fur round the hood and white trainers.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: "It’s possible Faith may be in the Hartlepool, Thornaby or Stockton areas and we’d ask anyone who has seen Faith or who knows where she is to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting Event 47053."