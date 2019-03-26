Appeal to trace man wanted in connection with domestic assault and damage

An appeal has been issued to try and trace a man wanted by Cleveland Police.

Officers are trying to trace Nicholas Kinlan, also known as Nicky, as he is wanted in connection with a domestic assault and criminal damage.

The 33-year-old of no fixed address, is described as a white male, with brown hair, around 5ft 6in tall and of medium build.

Anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 004696.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.