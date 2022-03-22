Appeal to trace missing teenage boys believed to be in Hartlepool
Cleveland Police have appealed for help to find two missing teenage boys.
By Kevin Clark
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:48 am
Kieran, 15, and Brooklyn, 16, are missing from another force area but are believed to be in the Hartlepool area.
Both are is white, 5ft 7ins, with short dark hair. Brooklyn was last seen wearing a black Berghaus jacket, blue T-shirt and grey tracksuit bottoms and Kieran a dark hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms.
If you have seen either Brooklyn or Kieran please call 101 and don’t approach them directly.