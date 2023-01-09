News you can trust since 1877
Appeal to trace teenager who may have information about Hartlepool burglary

Cleveland Police are appealing for information to help locate 18-year-old Lewis Hunter.

By Pamela Bilalova
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers believe he may have information about a report of criminal damage and burglary in Hartlepool on Wednesday, December 28.

If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref SE22-232731.

If you do not want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Officers believe Lewis, pictured, may have information about a report of criminal damage and burglary in the town at the end of last year.
