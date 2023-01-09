Appeal to trace teenager who may have information about Hartlepool burglary
Cleveland Police are appealing for information to help locate 18-year-old Lewis Hunter.
Officers believe he may have information about a report of criminal damage and burglary in Hartlepool on Wednesday, December 28.
If you have seen him or have information on his whereabouts, contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref SE22-232731.
If you do not want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.