Are these your keys? Police appeal to trace owner of lost property
Police have appealed for help to trace the owner of several sets of keys which have been found in Hartlepool.
By Kevin Clark
Monday, 16th September 2019, 12:58 pm
The four sets of keys were handed to an officer yesterday, Sunday, September 15, after they were found in the Primrose Road area of the town.
One set has an orange fob with the words ‘Disabled Toilet’ and another is red, with ‘Vic’ written on it.
Anyone with information should contact DC Jodi Mallon at Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101.