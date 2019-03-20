Arrest made after man airlifted to hospital following 'altercation' in street

A man has been arrested following an "altercation" in a street which a man had to be airlifted to hospital.

Officers from Durham Police were called out following an incident in Ninth Street, Blackhall, at 5.40pm yesterday.

A man was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough and is now in a stable condition.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Police are calling on any witnesses to contact them about the incident.

A spokeswoman for Durham Constabulary said: “We were called to an altercation in Ninth Street, Blackhall Colliery, at about 5.40pm yesterday afternoon.

“One man was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he is in a stable condition.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

“Witnesses are asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting 335 of March 19.”