A teenager has been arrested in connection with an alleged robbery in Hartlepool.

Police say they are investigating an incident which is alleged to have taken place at Lifestyle Express, on Rossmere Way, on Sunday afternoon.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “We were called to a report of an alleged robbery at 4.30pm yesterday at Lifestyle Express, on Rossmere Way.

“An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in connection with the alleged robbery.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”