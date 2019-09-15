Arrest warrant issued after rogue driver from Hartlepool failed to show up at court to be sentenced
An arrest warrant has been issued for a driver who failed to turn up at court.
By rob freeth
Sunday, 15th September 2019, 08:00 am
Updated Friday, 13th September 2019, 17:37 pm
Michael Gordon, 28, of Jesmond Gardens, Hartlepool, was due before Teesside Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced for driving while disqualified, failing to stop for a police officer, and driving without insurance.
He admitted the offences at an earlier hearing.
The case was adjourned for the preparation of probation reports.
Neil Taylor, defending, said he knew of no reason for Gordon’s non-attendance.
Magistrates issued a warrant for Gordon’s arrest.