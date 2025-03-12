Arrests and quantity of drugs seized after stop and search in Hartlepool

Two people including a 17-year-old have been arrested after police discovered a number of suspected drugs in a stop and search in Hartlepool.

Officers were called to the town’s Church Street in the early hours of Monday morning (March 10) following reports of an altercation.

Cleveland Police said: “After searching two people, a quantity of drugs, believed to be Class A and Class C, were seized along with other drug paraphernalia.”

Suspected drugs and other paraphernalia seized by police after a stop and search on two individuals in Church Street, Hartlepool.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class C drugs, and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Both suspects have been bailed pending further enquiries.

