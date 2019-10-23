Attacker jailed for five years after 'violent' assault left victim with 'horrific' facial injuries
A man who caused “unnecessary pain” to the victim of a violent attack has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Paul Andrew James, 42, of Gardenia Way, in Billingham, was sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday, October 23.
He was handed the jail term for a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent, following an incident in 2018, which also happened in Billingham.
Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Carl Middleton from Stockton CID at Cleveland Police, issued a comment following the court hearing on Wednesday.
He said: “We are happy with the sentence handed to Paul James today. He inflicted a lot of unnecessary pain onto the victim in a violent attack which resulted in the victim suffering horrific injuries to his face.
“I hope today’s sentence provides comfort to the victim knowing Paul James will be behind bars for a long time.”