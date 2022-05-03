Audi TT driver accused of Hartlepool cyclist's death says he was 'aggressively harassed' by other vehicle

Audi TT driver David Ferry, 47, from Redcar, is standing trial at Teesside Crown Court accused of death by dangerous driving of cyclist Graham Pattison.

Ferry is accused of being involved in a road rage incident with Fiesta driver Paige Robinson, 24, from Billingham, on the A689, near Sedgefield, in July 2020.

Neither he or Robinson, who is also on trial for the same charge, say they saw Mr Pattison, 49, a married dad-of-two, who was thrown 40 metres by the collision.

Last week, Robinson claimed Ferry swerved towards her, forcing her to lose control shortly before colliding with Mr Pattison.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ferry accused Robinson’s vehicle of acting aggressively towards him in the run up to the incident.

He said the Fiesta cut out in front of him sharply twice causing him to break hard and beep his horn.

Ferry claimed Robinson’s boyfriend, who was in the passenger seat, shook his fist and put two fingers up at him.

Collision victim Graham Pattison.

He also accused Robinson of tailgating him and flashing her lights at him.

Ferry said: “I was deliberately trying not to engage, give them any interaction so I was purposefully not looking at them.”

He denied swerving into the Fiesta or driving aggressively in any way.

Ferry, of Granville Terrace, Redcar, said 2the cyclist never entered my field of vision,” adding he was being “aggressively harassed”.

The senior engineering manager for a national healthcare company described himself as an “experienced and highly competent” driver with an unblemished licence.

He told the jury that he gained advanced driving skills, including tanks, during a 27-year army career.

Ferry said: “I didn’t see the cyclist or the collision.”

He added: “I would have absolutely pulled over and tried to help. I have had battlefield first aid training for many years and would have tried to help.”

Ferry was arrested later that day. He said he made “a massive mistake” when he did not tell police at first what happened between him and the Fiesta driver.

Although his car is a sports coupe, he said he had not been speeding that day.