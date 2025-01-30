Balaclava-wearing raiders threaten Hartlepool delivery driver with knife as they attempt to steal his car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A delivery driver was threatened with a knife as Balaclava-wearing raiders attempted to steal his car.

Cleveland Police have now appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them following the incident on January 27 in Hartlepool.

The force said in a statement: “The driver was in Earlston Walk in the town at around 6.35pm on Monday evening when two men wearing Balaclavas and gloves approached his car.

"One of the men got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive the vehicle away.

The attempted robbery took place in Earlston Walk, Hartlepool, on January 27.

“The delivery driver ran back to his car and opened the passenger side door to stop him but was threatened with a knife before the two men made off towards Eskdale Road.

“Anyone with information, CCTV or Ring doorbell footage is asked to call 101.”