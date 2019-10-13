Banned driver caused three crashes - despite police chase in Hartlepool town centre not going over 30mph
A disqualified driver caused three crashes and hit a wall during a police chase in Hartlepool town centre.
Keith Waites, 26, sped off from police after they tried to stop him on suspicion of having false plates on York Road on December 10 last year.
He collided with a Peugeot car after trying to overtake it at the junction of Raby Road and Museum Road, with the Peugeot then colliding with a Ford Fiesta which lost its bumper.
Soon after, Waites jumped out of the moving vehicle leaving the silver Ford Ka to hit a taxi.
He also struck the side of a building, went through a red light and drove the wrong way down a one-way street, Teesside Crown Court heard.
Describing how the chase started, Victoria Lamballe, prosecuting, said: “The officer drove alongside the defendant with sirens sounding and blue lights activated.
“He made off from the police. Initially, it was described he sped off down York Road.”
The chase continued along Stockton Street, Avenue Road, and Raby Road where it came to a stop.
Miss Lamballe added: “He decamped via the passenger side, rolled onto the floor and left the vehicle to roll further down Raby Road where it eventually rolled into an oncoming taxi.”
Unusually, police said Waites’ speed did not exceed 30mph.
Waites, of Ninth Street, Blackhall, admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to stop.
The court was told he served time in prison in January for a number of offences including one of careless driving.
His barrister Martin Towers said in mitigation: “He’s a young man who needs support.”
Waites was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, 12 month alcohol treatment and banned from driving for two years.
He will not be allowed on the road until he has passed an extended driving test.
Judge Peter Armstrong said: “This was an unusual dangerous driving in that the speed was never put above 30mph but the way you were driving was dangerous.
“You ran off while the car was still moving.
“Make sure you keep out of trouble in the future.”