Banned driver who tried to drown himself in the sea goes to jail after police catch him behind the wheel again

A disqualified Hartlepool motorist who police rescued from drowning has been jailed after he was caught driving again.

On November 11 last year Carl Hislop telephoned police saying he was on the A19 driving south and wanted to kill himself, and was going to drive into a barrier.

He told police that he had been drinking, and there followed a chase which ended when he abandoned his car in Saltburn and walked into the sea.

Prosecutor Jenny Haigh told Teesside Crown Court that Hislop waded into the sea intending to drown himself, but was saved by officers.

On January 11 he was given a 10-month suspended jail sentence by the Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Simon Bourne-Arton QC, for dangerous driving.

But just a month later, on February 12, police saw him driving a grey Vauxhall Astra.

He was arrested and taken to Peterlee Police Station, where he said when interviewed that he was “bang to rights”.

Hislop, of Erskine Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, with no insurance and breaching a suspended sentence.

Victoria Lamballe, defending, said Hislop had resigned himself to the inevitable custodial sentence.

Judge Sean Morris told him:”You were given a chance by the Recorder and you threw it back into the court’s face.

”Court orders are there to be obeyed, and there is no alternative but to activate the sentence and to add a sentence for these latest offences.”

Hislop was jailed for 10 months and disqualified from driving for 17 months.