Behind bars: 11 criminals beginning jail terms after committing Hartlepool offences

Here is the latest rogues’ gallery of criminals now behind bars.
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:07 pm
Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepol area who have been recently locked up by the courts.
Unless otherwise stated, they have all been imprisoned at Teesside Crown Court after committing offences in the Hartlepool area. Our previous list of jailed defendants is available here.
Armstrong, 52, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months after admitting being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog.
Gate, 32, of Eskdale Way, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and eight months after actual bodily harm assault, criminal damage and breaching a non-molestation order.
Harman, 47, of Holdforth Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months after admitting breach of a suspended jail sentence, possession of Class A and B drugs, actual bodily harm assault, theft and a public order offence.
Hunter, 24, of Brandling Court, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for two years after admitting actual bodily harm, theft, common assault and affray following an incident at Hartlepool's Morrisons store.
Mcleod, 36, of South Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months after admitting burglary.
Nicholson, 27 of Arkwright Street, Newcastle was jailed for 32 months after admitting burglary, driving while disqualified and the theft of a car in Hartlepool.
O'Brien, 26, formerly of Hartlepool but most recently of Greenwood Close, Wheatley Hill, was jailed for three years after admitting two robberies and nine thefts.
Parker, 27, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 12 weeks at Teesside Magistrates' Court after admitting breaching a football banning order, two assaults, two thefts, one criminal damage offence and one count of failing to surrender to custody.
Ryan, 43, of Wynyard Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years after admitting actual bodily harm assault.
Sorby, 45, of Ettrick Walk, Hartlepool, was jailed for 25 years after he was convicted of 16 historic sex attacks against four females.
Wilson, 36, formerly of Hartlepool and most recently of Essexport Road, Stockton, was jailed for five years and eight months after admitting nine offences of making and distributing indecent images of children and attempting to communicate with a child for sexual purposes.
