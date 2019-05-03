Behind bars: A gallery of criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up in 2019
Here is a gallery of just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been removed from our streets during 2019.
Their cases were heard at Teesside Crown Court unless otherwise stated.
1. Paul Atkinson
Atkinson, 40, of Uppingham Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for a year after breaking into his sister's house in the town in April last year.
2. Declan Fusco
Fusco, 25, of Rydal Crescent, Peterlee, was jailed for 25 months at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting unlawful wounding, common assault, driving while disqualified, having no insurance and assaulting a police constable in 2017.
3. Keith Jacobs
Jacobs, 57, formerly of Shotton Colliery, was jailed for 26 years after he admitted six sexual offences at Durham Crown Court.
4. Ryan Johsnon
Johnson, 26, of Dene Crescent, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for seven years at Newcastle Crown Court after he was convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs in 2014 and 2015.
