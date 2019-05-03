Most of the cases were heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Behind bars: A gallery of criminals from the Hartlepool area to be locked up in 2019

Here is a gallery of just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been removed from our streets during 2019.

Their cases were heard at Teesside Crown Court unless otherwise stated.

1. Paul Atkinson

2. Declan Fusco

3. Keith Jacobs

4. Ryan Johsnon

