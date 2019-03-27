Biker suffers broken ribs after being thrown into motorway central reservation following crash

Police officers are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle collision which saw a biker thrown into the central reservation of a motorway.

The collision occurred on the A1M at junction 61 at Bowburn just after 12.30pm on Saturday, March 23, involving a grey Ford fiesta and a red Triumph tiger motorcycle.

It is believed the driver of the fiesta moved into lane two and collided with the motorbike throwing the rider into the central reservation point.

The motorcyclist was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham with three broken ribs.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, he has since been released under investigation.

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Please call PC Dave Brawn on 101 quoting reference number 199 of March 23.