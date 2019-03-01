Birdwatcher sparks police alert after reports of a 'suspicious male' in a Hartlepool park

A police operation was sparked this morning when Hartlepool residents voiced their concerns over a 'suspicious male' in a town park.

Officers from Hartlepool Community Safety Team carried out a search of Burn Valley Gardens today, following reports of a man acting suspiciously hanging around for the past few mornings.

The police officers found the man in question - who turned out to be a keen bird-watcher trying to spot some of his favourites.

A spokesman for Cleveland Police, said: "Officers from Hartlepool Community Safety Team, conducted high visibility foot patrols in the Burn Valley Gardens, after reports of a suspicious male hanging around the area, over the past few mornings.

"Officers quickly located and spoke to this male, the male turned out to be a local ornithologist, who is not known to police, the male was advised to find a more suitable location and choose his times more carefully, due to public concerns.

"Hartlepool Police would like to thank the public for their vigilance and urge residents to continue to report any suspicious activity."