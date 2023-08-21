News you can trust since 1877
Blood and skin on Hartlepool murder accused's trainer indicate possible 'kick to injured victim', Teesside Crown Court hears

Blood stains found on the trainers of a man on trial for murder indicated he may have kicked the victim when he was lying injured, a court heard.
By Mark Payne
Published 21st Aug 2023

A murder trial surrounding the death of 55-year-old Norman Ryan who died in hospital nine days after an alleged attack in his Hartlepool flat has entered its second week at Teesside Crown Court.

Kieran Potts, 24, is accused of inflicting serious injuries on Mr Norman after a drinking session in Troutpool Close on August 31 last year.

On Monday, (August 21) the trial heard evidence about blood stains and DNA evidence from forensic scientist Kathryn Bird.

The trial into the death of Norman Ryan (inset) is continuing at Teesside Crown Court.The trial into the death of Norman Ryan (inset) is continuing at Teesside Crown Court.
The trial into the death of Norman Ryan (inset) is continuing at Teesside Crown Court.
Giving evidence for the prosecution, she said blood and impacted skin was found near the toe of Potts’ right trainer seized by police upon his arrest.

The blood and skin matched the DNA profile of Mr Ryan, said Ms Bird.

She said it indicated that part of the trainer was “in forceful contact” such as a kick.

She said other spots of blood were found on Potts’ trainers also matching Mr Ryan’s DNA, indicative of being in close contact to a blow.

"In my opinion, these findings could be accounted for by the tip of the right trainer striking Norman Ryan when he was injured and bleeding,” said Ms Bird.

She added there was some blood staining in the living room including Mr Ryan’s blood on the arm of the sofa.

Ms Bird agreed with defence barrister John Elvidge KC that there was relatively little blood, adding there was no clear sign of a prolonged struggle in the flat.

Potts, of Moffat Road, Hartlepool denies murder and the case continues.