A murder trial surrounding the death of 55-year-old Norman Ryan who died in hospital nine days after an alleged attack in his Hartlepool flat has entered its second week at Teesside Crown Court.

Kieran Potts, 24, is accused of inflicting serious injuries on Mr Norman after a drinking session in Troutpool Close on August 31 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Monday, (August 21) the trial heard evidence about blood stains and DNA evidence from forensic scientist Kathryn Bird.

The trial into the death of Norman Ryan (inset) is continuing at Teesside Crown Court.

Giving evidence for the prosecution, she said blood and impacted skin was found near the toe of Potts’ right trainer seized by police upon his arrest.

The blood and skin matched the DNA profile of Mr Ryan, said Ms Bird.

She said it indicated that part of the trainer was “in forceful contact” such as a kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said other spots of blood were found on Potts’ trainers also matching Mr Ryan’s DNA, indicative of being in close contact to a blow.

"In my opinion, these findings could be accounted for by the tip of the right trainer striking Norman Ryan when he was injured and bleeding,” said Ms Bird.

She added there was some blood staining in the living room including Mr Ryan’s blood on the arm of the sofa.

Ms Bird agreed with defence barrister John Elvidge KC that there was relatively little blood, adding there was no clear sign of a prolonged struggle in the flat.