British Transport Police appeal to trace man after woman is sexually assaulted at Hartlepool Railway Station
British Transport Police (BTP) have released two images of someone they believe “could have information that may assist their inquiries” into the Hartlepool Railway Station attack.
BTP said in a statement: “Officers investigating a sexual assault on a train in Hartlepool have released these images in connection.
“At around 11am on Thursday, 31 July, a 23-year-old woman was boarding a train at Hartlepool Railway Station when she was sexually assaulted.
“Officers believe the man in the images could have information that may assist their inquiries.
“Anyone who recognises him is asked to text BTP via 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 253 of 31 July.
“Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”