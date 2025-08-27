Police are appealing for help in tracing a man after a woman was sexually assaulted as she boarded a train.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Transport Police (BTP) have released two images of someone they believe “could have information that may assist their inquiries” into the Hartlepool Railway Station attack.

BTP said in a statement: “Officers investigating a sexual assault on a train in Hartlepool have released these images in connection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At around 11am on Thursday, 31 July, a 23-year-old woman was boarding a train at Hartlepool Railway Station when she was sexually assaulted.

British Transport Police wish to trace this man after a woman was sexually assaulted at Hartlepool Railway Station.

“Officers believe the man in the images could have information that may assist their inquiries.

“Anyone who recognises him is asked to text BTP via 61016, or call 0800 40 50 40, using the reference 253 of 31 July.

“Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.