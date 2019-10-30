The notorious incident involving Bud in 2013. Photo: North News & Pictures.

The 20-year-old equine, whose story went worldwide, has retired from active duty and now he’s relaxing at The Horse Trust’s Home of Rest for Horses in the Chilterns.

Bud became famous when violence flared after Sunderland’s 3-0 win against Newcastle in April 2013.

A Newcastle fan took a swing at the West Yorkshire police horse in an incident condemned around the world.

Bud settles into his new surroundings.

The perpetrator received a 12-month prison sentence and Bud, who thankfully was unharmed in the incident, was transferred to the Metropolitan Police Mounted section in 2015.

But the time has now come for this incredible public servant to enjoy a well-earned rest.

Throughout his career Bud was involved with all aspects of mounted policing and his role at the Met included helping to teach police officers to ride, especially as an escort horse. He also escorted new and inexperienced horses in training out on the busy roads.

But even Bud couldn’t go on for ever and after 14 years on the beat, ongoing issues with lameness have caught up with him.

Bud arrives at his new home.

His former riders described Bud as a loyal and steady horse and as soon as he arrived, everyone at The Horse Trust fell in love with him

The Horse Trust, chief executive Jeanette Allen said, “We welcome Bud and he will be in good company here among fellow retirees from the MET; Gawain, Hadrian, Kathleen, Cumbria and Jedburgh as well as Boris, Huntsman and Trojan who spent time with other forces

“It is our privilege to care for these incredible animals later in life that along with their officers give so much to our communities and I will personally make sure that Bud will never see another football scarf while he is with us!”

Horse Trust officials said it was ‘an emotional farewell when he arrived here with more than a few polos and kisses to go around’.