Andrew Tarren, of Warren Street, Peterlee, forced entry to an address in Horden on November 23 and made off with stolen property including several stereos.

However the burglar had unwittingly discarded a cigarette end while inside the property.

Despite there being no witnesses or CCTV available, officers located the cigarette butt at the top of the stairs which they quickly established did not belong to the victim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Forensic analysis of the cigarette led to 42-year-old Tarren, who was quickly traced and found in possession of three of the stolen stereos as well as other stolen property.

Tarren was arrested on Tuesday December 21 and detectives worked through the night to secure his charge for the burglary.

Burglar Andrew Tarren was convicted after leaving a cigarette butt containing his DNA at the victim's property.

He appeared in court on December 22 and after pleading guilty to the offence was given a 26-week prison sentence.

A message for the editor:

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.