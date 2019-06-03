Burglar out for revenge burst into home and punched householder in Hartlepool attack

A burglar out for revenge punched a householder even though the man he was seeking had left the property.

Johnny Ward thought the man who had smashed his windows lived in a house in Dent Street, Hartlepool..

But Ward turned to violence when someone else answered the door, Teesside Crown Court heard.

"The householder said the man Ward was looking for had left," said Harry Hadfield, prosecuting.

"Despite this, Ward lunged forward, forcing his way into the house.

"He struck the householder several times on the side of the head.

"The householder fled the house, and went towards Hartlepool police station nearby

"Two officers returned with him to see Ward leaving on a pedal cycle he had taken from the house.

"Damage costing about £600 had been done to a television and games console.

"Ward was arrested after a foot pursuit."

Ward, 27, of Furness Street, Hartlepool, admitted burglary, criminal damage, and common assault, all on April 2.

He has previous convictions for 44 offences.

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation; "Mr Ward was given his last custodial sentence in February of last year.

"He had been doing well on post-sentence supervision until these latest offences.

"This was an impulsive offence, he did not set out to burgle, he set out to find the other person.

"Mr Ward accepts he behaved unacceptably that night.

"He has been remanded in custody since early April."

Judge Simopn Bourne-Arton sentenced Ward to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, a curfew of three months, 120 hours of unpaid work, and 25 rehabilitation activity days.

The judge told him: "You have spent some time in prison for this, and I could order you to serve some more.

"But that would be a relatively short period, and you would be released with little supervision.

"The sentence I have passed is more onerous."

The judge banned Ward from contacting his victim or entering Dent Street, Hartlepool, for 10 years.