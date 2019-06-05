Burglary suspect arrested after Hartlepool woman discovers intruder in her home

A teenager is helping police with their inquiries after a woman discovered an intruder in her home.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after an incident occurred at a property in Caledonian Road, in Hartlepool.



"The incident occurred at around 9pm on Tuesday, June 4, when the occupant of the address called police and stated an unknown man had entered the property while she was inside."



The spokesman said an 18-year-old man was arrested at around 11pm on Tuesday and remains in police custody while inquiries continue.