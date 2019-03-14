Burglary suspect arrested in Hartlepool after patrolling police officers 'stop and search' man acting suspiciously on driveway

Patrolling police officers arrest burglary suspect after stop and search at scene of suspected criminal damage at Hartlepool home.

Two officers were in Hartlepool conducting routine patrols in a police car when they came across a man behaving suspiciously on a driveway on Fieldfare Road.

The officers questioned the mans motives for being in the area and soon discovered damage had been caused to the property of the driveway where the man was stood.

The two officers arrested the man, aged 21, at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage.

Shortly after the arrest, information was received that the man was also wanted for an alleged burglary at a property on Tiverton Grove in Hartlepool, which is believed to have taken place in February.

The man was then also arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody on suspicion of both alleged offences.

Assistant Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, Adrian Roberts, said: “This job is a fantastic example of team work and shows what an effective tool stop and search can be.

“I would like to personally thank the officers for using their initiative when spotting the man during the early hours of this morning and I am delighted that the search resulted in such positive outcomes.”