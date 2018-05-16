Can you help identify man in connection with Asda cash theft?

Police are looking to speak to man in connection with a theft of cash from a supermarket in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police are appealing to the public to identify the man seen on CCTV after some money was stolen from a self service till at Asda, on Marina Way.

The cash had been left behind by a previous customer at around 6.40pm at Thursday, April 26.

Officers say the man in the image may be able to help with their enquiries.

Anyone with information as to his identity is asked to contact PC Rob Coffey from Hartlepool Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 073253.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.