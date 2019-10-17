Can you help police find the owner of this bike in Hartlepool?
Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team are searching for the owner of a bike found in Hartlepool.
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 15:28 pm
Updated
Thursday, 17th October 2019, 16:13 pm
On Tuesday, October 16, a Black Dunlop Sport DS mountain bike was found in the Tankerville Street, Albany Court area of the town.
A spokesperson for Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police Team said: “If any person has lost the bike or has any information to whom the bike belongs, could they contact Hartlepool Police on 101.”
Anyone who calls should ask for PCSO 7751 Handley or PCSO 8662 Hocking.